S. Korea Adopts New Management System for Low-risk COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, the government will enforce a new management system for low-risk COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at home.Under the revised system, low-risk COVID-19 patients who are responsible for their own at-home treatment will no longer receive daily health checkup calls from medical workers.Patients under the age of 60 without underlying conditions are classified as low-risk. This demographic accounts for approximately 80 percent of confirmed cases.Low-risk patients are now expected to self-monitor their condition at home and contact local clinics by phone for consultations or to obtain medicine prescriptions.Cohabitants of patients are permitted to pick up prescriptions. For patients living alone, local government offices or community health centers can deliver prescriptions upon request.Restrictions have also been eased for those who come into close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Previously, such individuals were required to quarantine, but this requirement has been rescinded for those who are fully-vaccinated.