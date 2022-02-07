Chinese Embassy Expresses Grave Concern about Anti-Chinese Sentiment in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese Embassy in Seoul has expressed "grave" concerns about growing anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea, claiming that the Korean media and politicians instigated the sentiment.A spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday that the embassy is paying attention to recent allegations of biased refereeing raised by the South Korean delegation over a short track speed skating event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.In a statement posted on the embassy's social network, the spokesperson said that the refereeing decisions were a "technical issue" and should be addressed by a professional and authoritative organization.The spokesperson went on to say that some South Korean media and politicians had criticized the Chinese government and Beijing Olympics as a whole, provoking anti-Chinese sentiment among the Korean populace and worsening the disposition between the citizens of the two nations.The statement added that China will never accept groundless accusations by the Korean media and politicians, calling it irresponsible behavior.The statement comes amid a public uproar in South Korea after Team Korea skaters Lee June-seo and Hwang Dae-heon were disqualified in the semifinals of the men's one-thousand-meter race on Monday.