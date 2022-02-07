Top Nuclear Envoy: Critical Time for inter-Korean Relations

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said on Wednesday that it is a critical juncture in inter-Korean relations amid heightened tensions after a series of missile launches by North Korea.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk made the remarks to reporters as he arrived in Hawaii for talks with his American and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi.Noh said that it is a very critical time that will determine whether the peninsular situation will return to “a cold winter” or “a mild season.”Assessing the situation as highly fluid and sensitive, the top envoy said that South Korea has had numerous discussions with the United States and Japan. He stated that he was now coming to the U.S. with hope that the three partner nations will produce the most effective measures to generate another opportunity toward engagement with the North.Noh is set to hold talks with Kim and Funakoshi on Thursday. He will also accompany Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong to a trilateral meeting of top diplomats of the three nations slated for Saturday in Hawaii.