Politics

Russia Voices Opposition to Japan's Sado Mine Bid

Written: 2022-02-10 09:43:40Updated: 2022-02-10 10:46:37

Russia Voices Opposition to Japan's Sado Mine Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has voiced its opposition to Japan's pursuit of a UNESCO World Heritage designation for the controversial Sado mine.

According to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, issued the position in a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

Zakharova said that Russia is paying attention to the matter and understands South Korea's reaction.

She said that Japan appears to continually take measures against South Korea and other formerly-subjugated nations in an attempt to erase the atrocities committed by Japanese leaders during World War Two from the collective memory of the world.

Zakharova added that it is hard to understand the persistent Japanese denial of the historical fact that militaristic Japan had coercively mobilized workers from its colonies into forced labor at the Sado mine.

The Sado mine was selected last month by Japan’s Council for Cultural Affairs as a candidate for the UNESCO World Heritage, triggering South Korean protests. The Japanese government submitted a letter of recommendation for the mine to the UNESCO World Heritage Center on February 1. 
