South Korean forward Son Heung-min scored his tenth goal of the season in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur.Son netted the goal on Wednesday in the second half of a Premier League match against Southampton in London, pulling Spurs ahead 2-1.The goal was Son’s first since returning to the field after recovering from a muscle injury. With this goal, Son’s goal tally has reached double-digits in all competitions for the sixth straight season.Despite Son’s performance, Tottenham lost Wednesday’s match 3-2 to remain in seventh place in the Premier League.