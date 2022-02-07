Military to Revamp Army Missile Command in April

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is aiming to revamp the Army Missile Command to actively respond to new security threats, including North Korea’s advanced missile technologies.The defense ministry on Thursday issued an advance notice on a bill seeking such an overhaul.The military plans to change the name of the Army Missile Command to the Army Missile Strategic Command in April and raise the rank of the command’s chief from major general to lieutenant general. The military also plans to expand and strengthen the command headquarters' general staff and subordinate units.The defense ministry said since the Army Missile Command was established in 2014, the military’s missile capabilities have drastically improved. The ministry said it is seeking to revamp the missile command in accordance with the “Defense Reform 2.0” plan amid rising public calls for stronger strategic deterrence and response capacity.The Army Missile Command is currently in charge of operating the military’s latest missiles, including the Hyunmoo-type ballistic and cruise missiles.The Army Missile Strategic Command will proactively respond to new security threats, including Pyongyang’s latest missile technologies and other “omnidirectional security threats.” In times of war, the command will carry out precise artillery offensives aimed at strategic and tactical targets.