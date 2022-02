Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics unveiled its new flagship smartphone line, the Galaxy S22 series, in an online ceremony on Thursday.The series comprises three models: the S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.The high-end S22 Ultra boasts a four-lens rear camera with a 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two ten-megapixel telephoto lenses.The electronics giant specifically highlighted the S Pen included in the S22 Ultra. The company claimed that it is the fastest and most responsive of all previous S Pens, citing that the stylus' response time is around 70 percent faster than the previous model.The S22 Ultra phone will feature two models, including one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and another with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The former costs one-point-45 million won and the latter one-point-155 million won.The Galaxy S22 series will be released globally on February 25.