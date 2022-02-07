COVAX Assigns Less COVID-19 Vaccines to N. Korea Than 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

The COVAX Facility has assigned fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than last year to North Korea after the reclusive state continuously refused to accept the vaccine support.The Voice of America said Thursday that the global vaccine distribution program decided to allocate nearly one-point-29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the North.That figure stands at approximately 15 percent of the eight million doses COVAX had earmarked for the North last year.Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance co-leading COVAX, stated that the doses assigned to the North last year are no longer reserved for the isolated nation. The organization explained that from this year, COVAX will allocate vaccines based on each country’s needs.Gavi said it will deliver the vaccines the North did not accept last year to countries that have expressed intent to receive them, adding that it is continuously maintaining dialogue with North Korean authorities regarding vaccination programs.The North has yet to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine program, consistently claiming to have zero COVID-19 cases.