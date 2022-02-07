Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

COVAX Assigns Less COVID-19 Vaccines to N. Korea Than 2021

Written: 2022-02-10 11:45:45Updated: 2022-02-10 13:40:32

COVAX Assigns Less COVID-19 Vaccines to N. Korea Than 2021

Photo : YONHAP News

The COVAX Facility has assigned fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than last year to North Korea after the reclusive state continuously refused to accept the vaccine support.

The Voice of America said Thursday that the global vaccine distribution program decided to allocate nearly one-point-29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the North.

That figure stands at approximately 15 percent of the eight million doses COVAX had earmarked for the North last year.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance co-leading COVAX, stated that the doses assigned to the North last year are no longer reserved for the isolated nation. The organization explained that from this year, COVAX will allocate vaccines based on each country’s needs.

Gavi said it will deliver the vaccines the North did not accept last year to countries that have expressed intent to receive them, adding that it is continuously maintaining dialogue with North Korean authorities regarding vaccination programs.

The North has yet to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine program, consistently claiming to have zero COVID-19 cases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >