Moon: It Would be Undesirable to Set Precondition to Inter-Korean Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said it would be undesirable to set any preconditions to holding an inter-Korean summit before his five-year term in office ends in May.In an interview with eight news agencies from around the world, including Yonhap News Agency on Thursday, Moon said that as long as there is desire for dialogue, talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could take place either in person or virtually.The president noted that the outcome of the March 9 presidential election could lead to a scenario rendering a summit inappropriate due to the fast-approaching end of his term, potentially hampering the peace process.Addressing Seoul's push to declare a formal end to the Korean War, Moon said his administration has agreed on the contents of a proposal with Washington.He said Beijing has also expressed its support and that he has communicated with Kim on the matter, but added that it may be overly ambitious to seek the declaration within his presidency.In the aftermath of the North's series of ballistic missile tests since the start of the new year, Moon called for a resumption of dialogue with Pyongyang, seeking to persuade the regime to maintain its self-imposed nuclear and missile moratorium.