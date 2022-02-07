Moon Demands PPP Candidate to Apologize for Remarks on Alleged Corruption

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday demanded an apology from the main opposition's presidential candidate after he expressed an intent to investigate alleged corruption during Moon's presidency.According to Park Soo-hyun, the senior presidential secretary for public communication, Moon expressed strong rage during a meeting with his aides over what he called groundless claims by People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.The president then directed his ire at Yoon, asking if Yoon had turned a blind eye when he was the chief prosecutor of Seoul’s central district office and later as prosecutor general for the Moon administration. Moon suggested that Yoon was simply making false accusations.In an interview with a group of news agencies around the world, Moon said triggering division and conflict cannot lead to political unity, in an apparent criticism against Yoon.Speaking to local daily JoongAng Ilbo earlier this week, Yoon was asked whether he intended to conduct such an investigation against the previous government, in similar fashion to Moon’s administration upon its inauguration.Replying that he intended to do so, Yoon said he would not intervene as president and that any investigation would be carried out in accordance with the Constitution and relevant principles.