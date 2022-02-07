PPP Strongly Protests Moon's Demand for Apology

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) strongly protested President Moon Jae-in's demand for an apology from its presidential candidate regarding his remarks on alleged corruption under the Moon administration.In a statement on Thursday, the PPP expressed strong disappointment, accusing Moon of intervening in the March 9 presidential election.Stating that its candidate Yoon Suk Yeol had merely shared his beliefs regarding the prosecution's neutrality and investigative principles based on the laws and the system, the main opposition stressed that Yoon has no intention to pursue political retaliation.On social media, PPP leader Lee Jun-seok accused the president of election meddling, saying Yoon had only stated the principle that no one, not even the current administration, is off limits when it comes to rooting out corruption in society.Speaking to local daily JoongAng Ilbo earlier this week, Yoon declared that he intended to conduct such an investigation against the preceding government, similar to that of the Moon administration upon its inauguration.