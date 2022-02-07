Moon Urges Next Administration to Uphold Initiatives Determining Nation's Future

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday urged the next administration to uphold projects that his office had drawn up to pave the nation's future.In an interview with news agencies around the world and with only three months remaining in his term, Moon stated that his administration has established a model nation in overcoming crises and a leading country that turned a crisis into an opportunity.Moon cited his signature Korean New Deal initiative as a leading example, stressing that the digital and green transition, combined with balanced regional development, are the paths toward becoming a global leader in the post-pandemic era.Another initiative involves Seoul's pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. Moon pledged a 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, a nearly 14 percentage point jump from the 2018 nationally determined contribution(NDC) goal.Moon then called for stable management of security on the Korean Peninsula and continued efforts to institutionalize peace in the region, adding that peace will lead to economic development.Asked about setbacks during his tenure and his administration's shortfalls, Moon cited a failure to curb soaring housing prices, as well as restrictions on diplomatic efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.