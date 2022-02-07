Gov't: At-Home Patients Showing Key Symptoms Must Visit Hospital

Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 patients recovering at home must visit the hospital if they begin displaying certain symptoms.Specified symptoms include blood oxygen levels dipping below 94 percent, over 30 breaths taken per minute or systolic blood pressure falling below 90 millimeters of mercury(mmHg). People showing signs of shock or developing complications must also go to the hospital as these conditions can turn into critical cases.The government laid out the guidelines for responding to major symptoms for at-home patients in conjunction with a new monitoring system focused on high-risk groups, which took effect Thursday.Medical institutes overseeing at-home patients are expected to provide these instructions to ensure that people can check into facilities or visit outpatient centers upon developing the aforementioned symptoms.During phone calls with patients, hospitals and clinics must also pay attention to symptoms such as high fever, breathing difficulty, lack of appetite, chest pain and mental deterioration as these conditions can develop into a serious illness.The government also urged more thorough monitoring of the elderly and people with weak immune systems as they might not recognize the severity of pneumonia symptoms. Pregnant women also require attention as they experience an overlap of pregnancy side effects and possible complications from COVID-19.