Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Political Reform has agreed to extend the voting time of the March 9 presidential election to 7:30 p.m. to guarantee the voting rights of COVID-19 infected voters.The general public will head to the polls from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.Yonhap News Agency first reported the possible change on Thursday, citing lawmaker Cho Hae-jin of the main opposition People Power Party.Cho explained that the ruling and opposition parties had tabled a bill on revising the Public Official Election Act to extend the voting hours to 9 p.m. but settled at 7:30 p.m. after opposition from the National Election Commission.The political reform committee plans to pass the adjusted bill during its plenary session set for 5 p.m. Thursday, after drawing up detailed measures on temporary leave permissions and transportations for infected voters.