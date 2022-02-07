Pres. Moon Unwilling to Get Involved in Politics After Retirement

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reaffirmed his decision to leave politics at the end of his presidency.In a written-form interview conducted jointly with Yonhap News Agency and seven major global press associations, Moon reiterated that he wants to remain as the “forgotten” one, staying out of any political matters after retirement.President Moon added that he is not planning to take on any social activities as a former president, but drew a clear line at official politics.Saying that he has not had the time to think about his post-retirement life, the president also said he has never been to the site of his residence in Yangsan although its construction is almost complete, seeing it only in photos from news reports.When asked about whether he would be willing to accept a role similar to former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who served as a special North Korea envoy post-presidency, Moon said he would make a decision when such a request is made.