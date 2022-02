Korean American snowboarder Chloe Kim won gold in women's halfpipe at the Beijing Games, replicating her achievement four years ago.In the final held Thursday at the Genting Snow Park, the 21-year-old scored 94 points for her second consecutive Olympic gold in the event, a first for the sport. Women's halfpipe made its debut at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics.Kim won her first gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Aged 17 at the time, Kim was the youngest female Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding history.