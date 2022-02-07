38 North: Imagery Shows Parade Training Underway in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North says that commercial satellite imagery of a training ground in Pyongyang shows several hundred personnel in formation, likely signaling a forthcoming parade.The imagery from February 5 shows hundreds of people gathered on a massive airport runway of Mirim Parade Training Ground designed to replicate Kim Il Sung Square in the heart of Pyongyang.While Pyongyang does not announce events of this kind in advance, over the last several years training at the site is typically detected one to several months ahead of festivities.The Stimson Center-backed think tank which specializes in satellite image analysis of North Korea said some 240 coach buses are lined up in front of a large housing complex on the western side of the site, noting the atypically large convoy.More personnel may be present at the site but were not practicing when the image was taken, it said. Also visible on the opposite side of the training ground are around 35 tents which first appeared in late January.38 North also noted that the images did not show any military vehicles in the immediate vicinity, possibly indicating that the event will consist largely of people, or that the vehicles simply have not arrived yet.There are several upcoming anniversaries that may feature massive parades including the 80th anniversary of the birth of Kim Jong-il, father of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, on February 16. April 15 marks the 110th anniversary of the North Korean founder Kim Il-sung's birthday.The report also cited the South Korean military's statement on January 20 that it had detected signs the North is planning a military parade based on activity at Mirim, although no heavy equipment has yet been captured in satellite imagery.