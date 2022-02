Photo : YONHAP News

Cha Jun-hwan made South Korean figure skating history, finishing fifth in the men's singles event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with a career best score.Following the free skating portion held at Capital Indoor Stadium on Thursday, Cha’s total score was 282-point-38, a combination of his free skating points and those earned in the earlier short program.This Olympic performance marks a personal best, surpassing a score of 273-point-22 recorded last month at the ISU Four Continents championships.Nathan Chen of the U.S. took gold with 332-point-six points, followed by three Japanese athletes.Cha is the first South Korean to finish in the top five in Olympic figure skating since women's singles champion Kim Yu-na, who won gold in 2010 and silver in 2014.The 20-year-old finished 15th at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.