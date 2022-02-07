Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

KBS Election Poll: Yoon Garners 37.7%, Lee 34%

Written: 2022-02-10 19:01:20Updated: 2022-02-11 09:59:53

KBS Election Poll: Yoon Garners 37.7%, Lee 34%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol is leading his ruling Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung but still within the margin of error. 

The KBS poll, conducted from Monday to Wednesday, asked one-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.

Thirty-seven-point-seven percent chose PPP candidate Yoon while 34 percent opted for the DP candidate Lee. Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party secured nine percent and Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party took a three percent share.

Some 78 percent of  the respondents said they will continue to support the candidate of their choice, with 87-point-seven percent of Lee’s supporters and 81-point-eight percent of Yoon’s supporters saying they will remain loyal to their candidates. 

Regarding whether the opposition bloc needs to consolidate forces and put forth a single candidate between Yoon and Ahn to win the election, 44 percent saw the need while the same portion of those polled answered negatively. Among those seeking a transition of power, however, 64-point-seven percent said a unified candidate is needed and 69 percent chose Yoon over Ahn as such a candidate. 

The latest poll also asked respondents to rate the performance of four major candidates in their first debate broadcast last Wednesday by KBS and other over-the-air TV networks. More than 83 percent replied that they either watched it or indirectly heard of their remarks made during the discussions. 

Twenty-five-point-eight percent of those surveyed said Lee performed best among the four while 24-point-two percent said Yoon was better than the other three. 

Forty-four-point-five percent said the debate further enforced their support for their candidates with less than 10 percent saying they either began to support a particular candidate or changed their favorite after the discourse. 

The poll commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. 

Questions and results from the poll are available on the KBS website (https://news.kbs.co.kr/special/election2022/president/poll_latest.html).
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >