KBS Election Poll: Yoon Garners 37.7%, Lee 34%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll shows main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol is leading his ruling Democratic Party rival Lee Jae-myung but still within the margin of error.The KBS poll, conducted from Monday to Wednesday, asked one-thousand people which candidate they would vote for if the election was held the next day.Thirty-seven-point-seven percent chose PPP candidate Yoon while 34 percent opted for the DP candidate Lee. Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party secured nine percent and Sim Sang-jung of the progressive Justice Party took a three percent share.Some 78 percent of the respondents said they will continue to support the candidate of their choice, with 87-point-seven percent of Lee’s supporters and 81-point-eight percent of Yoon’s supporters saying they will remain loyal to their candidates.Regarding whether the opposition bloc needs to consolidate forces and put forth a single candidate between Yoon and Ahn to win the election, 44 percent saw the need while the same portion of those polled answered negatively. Among those seeking a transition of power, however, 64-point-seven percent said a unified candidate is needed and 69 percent chose Yoon over Ahn as such a candidate.The latest poll also asked respondents to rate the performance of four major candidates in their first debate broadcast last Wednesday by KBS and other over-the-air TV networks. More than 83 percent replied that they either watched it or indirectly heard of their remarks made during the discussions.Twenty-five-point-eight percent of those surveyed said Lee performed best among the four while 24-point-two percent said Yoon was better than the other three.Forty-four-point-five percent said the debate further enforced their support for their candidates with less than 10 percent saying they either began to support a particular candidate or changed their favorite after the discourse.The poll commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Questions and results from the poll are available on the KBS website (https://news.kbs.co.kr/special/election2022/president/poll_latest.html).