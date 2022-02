Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax will become available from Monday, starting with those who have not been vaccinated and high-risk patients.The vaccination task force on Thursday announced inoculation plans involving the protein-based Novavax vaccine after the first batch produced by the U.S. pharmaceutical company’s local partner SK bioscience was rolled out the previous day.Health officials will give priority to adults who have not yet received inoculation along with high-risk groups including those hospitalized with critical symptoms, elderly patients treated at home or those with severe disabilities.Starting Monday, Novavax vaccines will be administered at hospitals, designated facilities or at home.The general public will also be eligible for leftover Novavax vaccines and apply via smartphone apps or hospitals.