Leaders of South Korea and Ukraine have exchanged letters celebrating their 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.According to Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Thursday, President Moon and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky exchanged the letters earlier in the day.In his letter, Moon expressed satisfaction in the development made in their bilateral relations since 1992 on numerous areas, including politics, economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Moon said he hoped to further expand future cooperation.Zelensky stated that the two nations built mutual trust and held constructive dialogue, and added his hopes they will realize full potentials for bilateral cooperation and produce meaningful outcomes for the people of both countries.