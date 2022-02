Photo : YONHAP News

The second television debate among the top four presidential candidates will be held on Friday.The four-way debate hosted by the Journalists Association of Korea will air live on six cable news channels for two hours from 8 p.m.The participating candidates include Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jung of the minor opposition Justice Party.The debate will cover youth policy, COVID-19 management efforts and measures to support people hit by the pandemic.The candidates will ask questions and answer among themselves before an open debate for 30 minutes on a variety of issues.A clash is anticipated over Yoon's recent remarks that, if elected president, he would order a probe into Moon's government for corruption and irregularities.