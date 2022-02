Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities will discuss possible adjustments to the COVID-19 pass system when deciding social distancing rules that will be applied after February 20.Lim Sook-young, a senior official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention(KDCA), announced the plan in a press briefing on Thursday.Under the current system, the COVID-19 pass system is in place at multi-use facilities such as cafes and restaurants, requiring people to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result when entering these facilities.Health authorities earlier said that they will extend the social distancing measures, but ease quarantine rules and seek a gradual transition to normalcy in the long run.Under the current nationwide social distancing rules, set to expire on February 20, up to six people can gather, and restaurants and coffee shops are required to close at 9:00 p.m.