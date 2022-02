Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has set up a working group as part of efforts to list the controversial Sado mine as a UNESCO World Heritage site.The launch was reported on Thursday during a second meeting of a pan-government task force, which was set up late last month for the World Heritage designation.The task force said that a four-member working team was established at the Cabinet Secretariat to help achieve the designation.The team comprises four officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and culture.The task force held its inaugural meeting last Tuesday, when Japan recommended Sado mine to be added to the 2023 UNESCO World Heritage List.