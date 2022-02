Photo : YONHAP News

Another batch of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Novavax will be supplied to South Korea on Friday.South Korea's SK bioscience is manufacturing the protein-based vaccine created by the U.S. pharmaceutical company under a consignment agreement as a local partner.According to the state vaccine task force, SK Bioscience sent out 551-thousand doses of the vaccine from its factory in Andong on Thursday, with another batch of 294-thousand doses to be shipped out on Friday.Authorized for use by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety last month, the South Korean firm dispatched the first batch of 292-thousand doses on Wednesday.The government has so far secured over 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year through contracts with individual companies or international organizations. It plans to acquire an additional 144 million doses by the end of the year.