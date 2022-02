Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team moved into the top 30 in the FIFA world rankings for the first time in nearly a decade.South Korea ranked 29th in the latest FIFA rankings with one-thousand-522-point-85 points. It marks a rise of four spots from December of last year.This improved ranking comes after four straight wins for the Taeguk Warriors, including two World Cup qualifying matches. Earlier in the month the team qualified for the 2022 World Cup, securing their tenth consecutive appearance in the finals.It is the first time the nation achieved a sub-30 ranking since October 2012, when it ranked 25th.Belgium maintained the top place, followed by Brazil, France, Argentina and England.