Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for Second Day

Written: 2022-02-11 09:47:54Updated: 2022-02-11 11:04:35

Daily COVID-19 Cases Above 50,000 for Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed above 50-thousand for a second day on Thursday amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) reported that 53-thousand-926 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 129 from overseas. The total caseload came to one-million-239-thousand-287.

While the daily tally dropped by about 200 from the previous day, it is double the daily number from a week ago and about three-point-three times higher than the tally from two weeks ago. 

Despite soaring infections, the number of critical cases remains at a stable level as it dropped by eleven to 271. The figure remained in the 200s for the 14th straight day.

The number of deaths, however, soared to 49 from 20 a day earlier. The death toll increased to seven-thousand-12, with the fatality rate falling to zero-point-57 percent. The death toll surpassed seven-thousand 33 days after exceeding six-thousand. 

While the ICU occupancy rate for COVID-19 patients remains stable at 19-point-one percent nationwide, the number of home-treatment patients jumped by nearly three-thousand to over 177-thousand.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >