Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced that the government is considering a price ceiling on COVID-19 self-test kits as part of efforts to ensure a sufficient and stable supply.The prime minister shared the development on Friday in opening remarks for a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.Kim said that the government has almost completed revisions to the overall quarantine system and, therefore, now is time to carry out thorough executions and constant supplementation as the situation evolves.The prime minister specifically underscored the nation’s need to secure sufficient rapid antigen test kits and adjust state subsidies for those under quarantine or treatment at home, in line with the revised systems.He added the government must also ease the financial burden incurred from COVID-19 testing for caregivers and administer a fourth vaccine shot for immunocompromised individuals.