Court Orders Pres. Office to Disclose Info. on Special Activity, Ceremonial Expenses

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court ordered the presidential office to disclose information on expenses for special intelligence-related activities and ceremonial purposes during the Moon Jae-in administration.The Seoul Administrative Court on Thursday ruled in partial favor of the Korea Taxpayers' Association, which sought a reversal on the top office's decision in 2018 to keep the information confidential.In 2018, the civic group requested the presidential office to release details on special activity expenses, including how the funds were spent and their purpose. It also sought information on annual budget spending for First Lady Kim Jung-sook's outfits and other expenses for official events.Moon's office refused at the time, arguing that revealing sensitive information pertaining to national security and defense could seriously jeopardize national interests. It also refused to disclose details on the first lady's outfits, citing that the executive allowance for such expenses is not specified in the state budget.The court rejected the defendant's arguments that the disclosure could infringe upon privacy or disrupt official duties, stating that the justifications are not permitted under the law. The court also ordered the presidential office to cover the costs of the lawsuit.