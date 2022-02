Photo : YONHAP News

Top nuclear envoys from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan gathered in Honolulu on Thursday for talks on responding to North Korea's recent series of ballistic missile tests.Ahead of the talks, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk stated the situation on the peninsula as grave, adding that the three sides will seek ways to re-engage with the North.Asked about Seoul's push to declare a formal end to the Korean War, Noh was cautious, noting that its benefits and implications must be carefully considered under the current circumstances.The three chief negotiators are also expected to fine-tune the agenda for a trilateral foreign ministers' dialogue taking place in Honolulu on Saturday.Prior to the envoys' meeting, Noh held a separate bilateral discussion with his Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro before meeting one-on-one with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim.