Photo : YONHAP News

A three-point-one-magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's North Hamgyong Province, near the site of the regime’s nuclear tests.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the quake was felt in Kilju County at 10:35 a.m. on Friday, with the epicenter located around 40 kilometers north-northwest of the county at an estimated depth of 17 kilometers.The state agency assessed that the quake was a natural phenomenon. Natural quakes have frequently been detected in the county, where the regime has previously carried out its nuclear tests.A total of 25 natural quakes stronger than two in magnitude have been reported in the area during the past five years, and the latest one is the second-strongest following the three-point-two-magnitude quake in September 2017.