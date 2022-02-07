Menu Content

S. Korea to Seek 2nd Olympic Gold Medal in Women's 1,000m Short Track Skating

Written: 2022-02-11 13:50:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean women’s short track speed skating team competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will strive to win the country's second gold medal in the one-thousand meter event Friday night.

Choi Min-jeong and Lee Yu-bin are set to compete in their quarterfinal heats of the event at the Capital Indoor Stadium starting at 8 p.m. Korea time after advancing from the preliminaries on Wednesday. The final is scheduled for later on Friday.

Also scheduled for Friday are the preliminaries for the men's 500 meter short track speed skating event and the semifinal of men's short track five-thousand-meter relay.

In men's skeleton, reigning Olympic champion Yun Sung-bin and Jung Seung-gi will go for their third and fourth runs from 9:20 p.m. With a combined finishing time of two minutes two-point-22 seconds, Jung ranked tenth out of 25 athletes after the first two runs. Yun came in 12th at two minutes two-point-43 seconds.

In women's curling, "Team Kim," the silver medalists from 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, are targeting their first match victory in Beijing against Britain starting at 3:05 p.m. The five-member team was defeated by Canada in the first match, with a score of seven to 12.
