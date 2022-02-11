Gov't Mulls Price Caps on Rapid Antigen Test Kits, Regulates Distribution

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is considering setting a cap on the price of rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits amid growing demand due to the transmission of the omicron variant.At a meeting with officials on Friday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the government has begun reviewing approaches to guarantee a sufficient and stable supply of the kits.Starting Sunday, online sales of the kits are prohibited, with sales restricted to pharmacies and convenience stores in an attempt by the state to effectively manage the distribution process. Online sales of inventory will be allowed until Wednesday, with a complete ban from Thursday.One to two kits will be provided free-of-charge on a weekly basis to approximately two-point-16 million children and seniors at daycare centers and welfare facilities from February 21.The prime minister went on to say that, if and when critical cases and fatalities begin to slow down and the quarantine situation stabilizes, the government is prepared to ease social distancing and entry pass regulations.