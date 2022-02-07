S. Korea Ranks 16th of 167 Countries in Democracy Ranking Assessment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked 16th out of 167 countries in an assessment of democracy, up seven spots from a year earlier.According to a survey published Thursday by The Economist's analytic agency, the Economist Intelligence Unit(EIU), South Korea scored a weighted average of eight-point-16 out of ten points on their Democracy Index 2021.In the 2020 index, the country scored eight-point-01 points to rank 23rd, advancing from the “Flawed Democracy” category to the “Full Democracy” group for the first time in five years.Staying atop the list was Norway with nine-point-75 points, followed by New Zealand at nine-point-37 and Finland at nine-point-27.At the other end of the index, North Korea scored an weighted-average of one-point-08, maintaining last year's score. It did, however, advance two spots to 165th for the first time, after crisis-hit Myanmar and Afghanistan scored even lower.The overall average stood at a record-low five-point-28 points, with the agency citing the suppression of civil liberties due to border lockdowns and travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Since 2006, the EIU has annually assessed 167 countries in five areas – the electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties, the functioning of government, political participation and political culture – to evaluate their democratic development.