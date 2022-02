Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held face-to-face talks in Honolulu on Thursday and urged North Korea to cease operations that escalate tension and return to dialogue.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk met with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Funakoshi Takehiro at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii. Noh also held separate bilateral talks with each counterpart and discussed Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches.In a press release after the meetings, Seoul's foreign ministry said the nuclear envoys shared a uniform assessment of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and called on the North to refrain from escalating tension and quickly return to peaceful discourse.All three envoys, however, gave little away in post-meeting interviews, stating only that they felt that the discussions were productive.