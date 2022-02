Photo : YONHAP News

The government collected 344-point-one trillion won in taxes last year, some 30 trillion won more than anticipated.The finance ministry said Friday the tax revenue for fiscal year 2021 rose 58-point-five trillion won from the previous year. The figure is also 29-point-eight trillion won more than what was estimated when an extra budget was drawn up last year.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki apologized last month for the miscalculation that resulted in excess tax revenue.The ministry attributed the discrepancy to a faster-than-expected economic recovery and an increase in real estate prices.