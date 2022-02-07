NHK: US, Japan FMs Express Concern over N. Korea's Missile Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the U.S. and Japan share grave concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile development and have agreed to a joint response, according to NHK.The Japanese broadcaster reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi held talks in Melbourne, Australia on Friday ahead of a foreign ministerial meeting of the Quad security alliance.Regarding North Korea, the two officials reportedly agreed on the necessity of the U.S.-Japan alliance to strengthen deterrence in light of the serious security situation.They also expressed opposition to China's attempt to change the status quo in its maritime advance as well as its economic aggression, agreeing to cooperate closely.Blinken and Hayashi also agreed to coordinate a timetable to realize a visit to Japan by President Biden in the first half of the year.On the topic of continuing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, both expressed concern over Russia's military buildup along the border and reiterated their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Following the Quad meeting, the two will head to Hawaii for talks with South Korea's foreign minister to discuss North Korea's missile launches.