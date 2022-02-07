72nd Berlin Film Festival Kicks Off

Photo : YONHAP News

The 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival kicked off in the German capital on Thursday.The event will be held in-person through February 20 following last year's online event amid the pandemic.While film enthusiasts are welcome to attend, strict antivirus measures will be in place, chiefly capping the number of spectators in a theater at 50 percent capacity.South Korean director Hong Sang-soo's 27th feature film titled "The Novelist's Film" has been invited to the competition section, marking his third straight year to be formally invited to the Berlin festival.He was awarded the coveted top prize for best director for "The Woman Who Ran" in 2020 before winning another Silver Bear the following year, this time for best screenplay for the film "Introduction.”A total of seven Korean films have been invited this year, including director Joung Yumi's animation "House of Existence" which is competing in the short film category.