Top Leaders Discuss Measures to Strengthen S. Korea-Cambodia Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.During the talks at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday, Moon called Cambodia a key partner in Seoul’s New Southern Policy and said the Seoul-Phnom Penh relations are developing dynamically in various areas.He particularly referred to the signing of the bilateral free trade agreement last year, noting that it is his administration’s first free trade deal made with a country from the Mekong region since the 2017 launch of his New Southern Policy.Moon's New Southern Policy is a concerted diplomatic initiative aimed at advancing ties with India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The South Korean leader also congratulated Cambodia for assuming the chair of ASEAN for this year, pledging Seoul's active assistance.Moon hoped the regional bloc under Hun’s leadership will overcome the region's internal and external challenges and further advance efforts to develop a people-oriented community of peace and prosperity.In response, Hun remarked on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Cambodia and expressed his anticipation of various events that would help further ties.The Cambodian leader also cited that the signing of the free trade agreement with South Korea as a source of pride, calling it an achievement under his term, and called for efforts by the South Korean parliament to ratify the deal. The bilateral agreement was enacted into law in Cambodia late last month after completing parliamentary ratification procedures.He also expressed hopes for South Korea’s assistance in fostering Cambodian industries, saying that his country plans to introduce new laws on investment that would benefit South Korea's potential investors.