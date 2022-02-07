Ex-Pres. Park May Return to Daegu after Finishing Hospital Treatment

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Park Geun-hye will reportedly return to her hometown Daegu when she is discharged from hospital.According to aides to the ex-president on Friday, there is a high possibility that Park will settle down in Dalseong County in Daegu, her former constituency as a lawmaker.Park, who is currently undergoing treatment for chronic ailments at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, was initially believed to be considering buying a house in the capital city for outpatient treatment at the hospital.However, rumors surfaced that the wife of Yoo Young-ha, Park’s lawyer and a key aide, purchased a house in the Daegu county last month for the former president.Although the date for Park's discharge from hospital remains as yet unclear, reports speculate that it may come later than the presidential elections slated for March 9. She will reportedly issue a message to the public when leaving the hospital.The 70-year-old impeached president served four years and nine months of a combined 22-year prison term for abuse of power, bribery and embezzlement before being released from prison in a special pardon in late December.