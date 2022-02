Photo : YONHAP News

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong won a silver medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Choi came in second in the women's one-thousand meter event held at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Friday.World record holder Suzanne Schulting from the Netherlands won gold, and Hanne Desmet from Belgium won bronze.South Korea now has one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal from the current Olympic Games.