Photo : YONHAP News

Short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong has won silver in the women's one-thousand meter event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, delivering South Korea's third medal.In the final at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Friday evening, Choi finished the race in one minute 28-point-443 seconds, a mere zero-point-052 seconds behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, who took gold.This podium finish secures Choi's third Olympic medal to date after winning a pair of gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the one-thousand-500 meter event and the three-thousand meter relay event.Team Korea has so far grabbed one gold, one silver and one bronze in Beijing.Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, the men’s short track speed skating team advanced to the finals of the five-thousand meter relay event, while the women’s curling team celebrated its first victory of the round robin session.