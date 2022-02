Photo : YONHAP News

Local gas prices soared have for a fourth consecutive week, nearing 17-hundred won per liter.According to oil price information portal Opinet, run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline sold at gas stations nationwide rose 24-point-two won to one-thousand-691-point-eight won per liter in the second week of February.The gas price had peaked in the second week of November at one-thousand-807 won per liter. Prices have since been on a decline for nine weeks following the fuel tax cut, but recently bounced back due to the increase in international oil prices.The price of diesel also rose 25-point-two won, selling at one-thousand-511-point-two won per liter.