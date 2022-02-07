Lee Campaigns in Chungcheong, Yoon Visits N. Jeolla

Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidates continued to woo voters on the weekend before the official campaigning period set to kick off on Tuesday next week.Visiting Daejeon and the Chungcheong Provinces, ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung took aim at his rival Yoon Suk Yeol's latest remarks about ordering a probe into the Moon administration for corruption if he is elected.Lee said looking for a crime when there is none is itself a crime and political retaliation, which he said he would not engage in.In policy pledges, he vowed to have Sejong City written into law as an administrative capital. Underlining balanced national development, Lee said the administrative capital project that was the hope of previous presidents must be completed.Meanwhile, main opposition People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol visited North Jeolla Province and stressed the values of free democracy and national unity.Targeting the ruling party, he said the Jeolla region was controlled by a single party for dozens of years but little has been accomplished. Yoon pledged to develop the Saemangeum area and turn North Jeolla into a competitive international free city.The Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung attended a launch ceremony in parliament Saturday for sponsorship groups fighting against inequality, climate change and discrimination.The People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo spoke about his vision on industrial technology at a policy forum at the invitation of the Korea Industrial Technology Association.