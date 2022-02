Photo : KBS News

U.S. officials say the United States is preparing to evacuate its embassy in Ukraine as Western intelligence officials warn a Russian invasion is increasingly imminent.This is according to the Associated Press, citing officials who said the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country ahead of a feared Russian invasion.The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave, but had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.According to Politico, President Biden told European allies during a virtual meeting that Russia could start a physical assault on Ukraine as soon as February 16 and it could be preceded by a barrage of missile strikes and cyberattacks.