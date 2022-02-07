Gov't to Supply COVID-19 Test Kits for 30 Mln People for 2 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will supply COVID-19 self-test kits for 30 million people via pharmacies and convenience stores nationwide for the next two weeks.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Sunday that the test kits will be available for individual buyers at pharmacies and convenience stores for two weeks from Monday.During the cited period, additional test kits for 24 million people will be supplied to COVID-19 testing sites and low-income people.Starting Sunday, online sales of the kits are prohibited for three weeks, with sales restricted to pharmacies and convenience stores. People will be allowed to buy up to five units per purchase during the period.The ministry said it is working to increase the supply of the kits in cooperation with manufacturers and to simplify the distribution channels to allow people to purchase the kits at reasonable prices when necessary.The government plans to supply kits for 190 million people in the private and public sectors next month.