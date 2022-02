Photo : KBS News

The presidential candidates of four major parties have registered for the March 9 presidential election.Delegates of the four candidates visited the National Election Commission in Gyeonggi Province on Sunday morning to file their registration.After the two-day registration, Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party, Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party, the Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung and People's Party's Ahn Cheol-soo will kick off the official campaign from Tuesday.Ahn had planned to make the registration in person and hold a special news conference on uniting his candidacy with Yoon, but called off the conference after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.