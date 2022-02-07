Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Agree to Closely Cooperate for Dialogue with N. Korea

Written: 2022-02-13 13:42:37Updated: 2022-02-13 14:30:07

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Agree to Closely Cooperate for Dialogue with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held talks with his American counterpart Antony Blinken in Hawaii on Saturday.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the top diplomats expressed concerns about a series of recent missile launches by North Korea.

The ministry said Chung proposed that Seoul and Washington continue close consultations to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and to settle lasting peace in the region.

The top diplomats reportedly agreed to closely cooperate to prevent the situation of the peninsula from worsening and to resume dialogue with North Korea at an early date.

The two sides also expressed their firm support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and exchanged opinions on other regional issues as well.

In addition, they agreed to cooperate to address global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and supply chains.

After the bilateral talks, Chung and Blinken held a trilateral meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >