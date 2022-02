Photo : KBS News

Presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party has officially proposed uniting the candidacy with Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).Ahn made the proposal on Sunday in a press conference held via YouTube, saying that he is making the offer to ensure a better regime change, end the old system and take the path of national unity.Ahn said that the unified candidacy of the opposition bloc must lead to an overwhelming victory in the election.He then suggested that the two parties select a single candidate between Yoon and him in a national primary via a public survey, hoping that Yoon will positively respond to his proposal.Ahn had planned to hold a press conference on the matter on Sunday but held an online conference instead, after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.