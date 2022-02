Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's short track team won silver in the women’s three-thousand meter relay event at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.In the final at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing Sunday evening, Team Korea's Choi Min-jeong, Lee Yu-bin, Kim A-lang and Seo Whi-min finished second after the Netherlands, who took gold.This is South Korea's third consecutive Olympic medal in the women’s relay, having previously won the gold medal in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Earlier in the day, Hwang Dae-heon was disqualified in the men's short track 500-meter semifinals. The result comes five days after Hwang bagged the gold medal in the the men's one-thousand-500 meter event.